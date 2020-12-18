Three Happiness Express to reopen soon despite fire, pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a long journey for an Omaha restaurant, Three Happiness Express had to deal with a fire and a pandemic, but the owners are close to opening their doors again.

Fire severely damaged Three Happiness Express back in February. No one was hurt but the smoke and the water wrecked the restaurant. There was no doubt, the owners would rebuild and hoped to be back in business soon.

But Dao Sayavong and her husband ran into an unexpected obstacle, COVID-19

“There’s quite a bit of obstacles that we were facing due to COVID, just a lot of stuff. Stuff was slow processing to get inspections just getting permits and it’s just because of COVID. We didn’t anticipate it to close this long.” Said Dao.

Now ten months later Dao is showing off a brand-new restaurant. She tells us their customers and supporters gave them the strength to come back.

“It’s actually real humbling just to know how many supporters we have here locally we couldn’t do it without any of our customers and supporters so knowing we have so many people behind us it kind of fees reassuring to rebuild,” said Dao.

During the rebuild, researchers developed a vaccine for COVID-19. Health care workers are now being vaccinated but Dao says they still plan to play it safe with take-out only for a while.

“We’re kind of anxious because now the vaccines out we were debating if we were going to have a dining when we open but I think we’re going to wait a little bit for dining we’re just going to offer carryout,” said Doa.

Carryout is what’s helping many restaurants in the metro get by. During the pandemic, Doa believes three happiness could have waded thru the though months.

“I think we would have still done ok even with just cry out because I think most of the majority of our business was carry-out to begin with,” said Doa.

Doa and her husband have owned this place for more than 20 years and being a small family-owned restaurant just might be what keeps this place going.

“I think we never expected to have that kind of support cause we’re so small we’re not a big chain,” said Doa.

The owners of Three Happiness Express, hope to be open before the end of the year.

