Test Nebraska returning results to Nebraskans in record time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Test Nebraska is getting COVID test results back into the hands of Nebraskans in record time...The average now less than a day.

It’s taken months to get the process to where it is today.

“We’ve hit, what I call a stride in being able to get a really quick turnaround time. Usually within 24 hours,” says Derek Vance, CHI St. Elizabeth President.

After you drive through a Test Nebraska site to get tested—your swab goes to CHI- St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

They’ve recently added a second lab to be able to take on up to 7 thousand tests—all within a day.

“The labs run around the clock. So the idea is as soon as the specimens arrive from the collection sites they are checked in and then put on the plates and really done as close to real-time as possible,” says Vance.

The Douglas County Health Department says they get test results back from Test Nebraska at a faster pace than any other lab.

Officials say that helps with contact tracing.

“The more quickly people are contacted the more effective all the measures we have in place are,” says Phil Rooney, Douglas County Health Dept.

There are a number of factors playing into getting results back to Nebraskans within a 24 to 36-hour time frame.

That includes extra staffing and new lab space.

And, there are more options available when it comes to testing.

Experts say being able to get thousands of test results back to patients within 24 hours is a huge deal.

“It comes down to great equipment, consistent staffing around the clock, and really just honing in on those processes,” says Vance.

Right now officials say they are processing around 4,000 tests a day at the St. Elizabeth facilities.

They say that number has stabilized and remained around that total since the thanksgiving holiday.

