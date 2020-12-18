Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmer weather with more melting to end the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is starting off much warmer than any previous morning this week. That warmth will lead to several extra hours of melting compared to yesterday. The difference will be thicker cloud cover limiting our sunshine. Highs will still make it in to the 40s though.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

South wind will gust for the morning and afternoon and could get close to 30 mph in the metro. Late in the afternoon the wind will become northwest and try to pick up again overnight. Gusts to 30 mph are possible overnight but should relax by Saturday morning.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Saturday will likely be colder but perfectly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s are likely which slowly continue the melting. Sunday will be a warmer day as we jump into the 40s. 50s are in the way early next week and should be enough to melt off all the snow. Get the full Christmas week forecast here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar manager awaits sentencing
Omaha bar manager sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, bookmaking
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
(MGN)
Thursday Dec. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 360 new cases, 15 deaths
U.S. Marshals said Thursday they were no longer looking for Benjamin Marley Manley, 36, aka...
Fugitive sought by Council Bluffs Police killed in New Mexico shootout
Omaha Police have revealed some details about the arrest of an Omaha man for child enticement.
Omaha man arrested for child enticement of 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - More melting expected Friday
More melting expected Friday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Some light fog to start but the sunshine wins out!