Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmer weather with more melting to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is starting off much warmer than any previous morning this week. That warmth will lead to several extra hours of melting compared to yesterday. The difference will be thicker cloud cover limiting our sunshine. Highs will still make it in to the 40s though.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind will gust for the morning and afternoon and could get close to 30 mph in the metro. Late in the afternoon the wind will become northwest and try to pick up again overnight. Gusts to 30 mph are possible overnight but should relax by Saturday morning.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Saturday will likely be colder but perfectly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s are likely which slowly continue the melting. Sunday will be a warmer day as we jump into the 40s. 50s are in the way early next week and should be enough to melt off all the snow. Get the full Christmas week forecast here.

