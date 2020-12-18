COVID-19 vaccine surprise: Omaha doctors discover more doses than expected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hospital pharmacists are realizing they have more Pfizer vaccine doses to work with than expected: There are actually more than five in the vials.

Pharmacists here at CUMC Bergan Mercy noticed it right away Monday. There was enough vaccine in one vial for six doses — not the five they were expecting.

The FDA gave the go-ahead to use it. That’s good news because it translates to more health care workers across the country getting the vaccine in this first week, for CHI Health, that’s around 900 additional shots.

Pharmacist Mike Tiesi said every vial his team worked with had the sixth dose.

“Sometimes there’s even a 7th dose,” said Tiesi. “We have seen one or two of the 7th doses, but we have decided against using it because there isn’t a sufficient amount that’s as reliable as a 6th dose and we’re wasting syringes trying to do that. so, we’ve decided against going after the 7th dose.”

But now there’s a syringe shortage, so hospitals are being cautious with that supply as well — for good reason: medical teams are being careful not to waste any of the Pfizer vaccines. So if a front-line worker can’t make an appointment there’s a backup list.

While pharmacists are getting an extra dose from each vial, they’re not mixing different vials together as that could easily change the effectiveness of the vaccination.

