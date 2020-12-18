Omaha City Council lists nominees for Dist. 5 seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council released the names of 17 contenders for appointment to the city’s 5th District seat.

Following his election in November, Councilman Rich Pahls is heading to the Nebraska State Legislature, and the council will be selecting a successor to serve out the remainder of his term.

The city began collecting applications for the position on Nov. 12; the deadline for submission was Dec. 3. The council will vote on the replacement during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The list of candidates was included on the agenda for the upcoming meeting, released Thursday:

