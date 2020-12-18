Omaha City Council lists nominees for Dist. 5 seat
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council released the names of 17 contenders for appointment to the city’s 5th District seat.
Following his election in November, Councilman Rich Pahls is heading to the Nebraska State Legislature, and the council will be selecting a successor to serve out the remainder of his term.
The city began collecting applications for the position on Nov. 12; the deadline for submission was Dec. 3. The council will vote on the replacement during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The list of candidates was included on the agenda for the upcoming meeting, released Thursday:
- Colene Hinchey
- Colleen Brennan
- David Leppek
- Dee Acklie
- Destiny Stark
- Don Rowe
- James Kusek
- Jeff Moore
- Mary Reynolds-East
- Mike Perry
- Patrick Leahy
- Paul Bellinger
- Robert Wagner
- Ted Sondgeroth
- Tim Larson
- Tyler Sondag
- Zach Perry
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.