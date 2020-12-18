Advertisement

Omaha City Council lists nominees for Dist. 5 seat

Omaha Councilman Rich Pahls
Omaha Councilman Rich Pahls(City of Omaha)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council released the names of 17 contenders for appointment to the city’s 5th District seat.

Following his election in November, Councilman Rich Pahls is heading to the Nebraska State Legislature, and the council will be selecting a successor to serve out the remainder of his term.

The city began collecting applications for the position on Nov. 12; the deadline for submission was Dec. 3. The council will vote on the replacement during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The list of candidates was included on the agenda for the upcoming meeting, released Thursday:

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar manager awaits sentencing
Omaha bar manager sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, bookmaking
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: Nebraska not yet able to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities
“One laboratory kept a whole week of tests and reported them at one date,” says Dr. Adi Pour,...
Labs taking extra time to report positive COVID-19 cases to Douglas County Health Department

Latest News

Nebraska Electoral College vote
Nebraska, Iowa electoral colleges vote to re-elect Trump
Fortenberry, Smith sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit
Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit