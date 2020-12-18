Officals reveal vision for new casino in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials are working to turn Horsemen’s Park into a true casino, but officials tell us it will take some time to polish up the facility.

Casino gambling is on its way to Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park. When it arrives, the park will have a new look and a new name.

This is the vision of what Horsemen’s Park will become.

“There’s obviously a lot of work that’s going to have to be done to the property. It’s a massive facelift to what is currently there,” said Drew Niehaus, marketing director with Warhorse Gaming. “It’s also the addition of a parking garage and some other facilities.”

There is no timetable right now on when the changes will come to the facility it all depends on what happens with the virus.

“We don’t know what’s really going on with everything with COVID we kind of anticipate there will be some gaming available in 2021, late in 2021, and probably full-blown casino operations in 2022,” said Niehaus.

Officials do know Warhorse Casino will bring jobs to Omaha.

“You’re talking probably a thousand employees at that location when all is said and done,” said Niehaus.

Milts Golf Course and Driving Range are right across the street from Horseshoe Park.

Mark Ordway owns Milts, the place is named after his dad, the family opened Milts in 1969, it has grown to 35 acres, includes a driving range and a nine-hole golf course.

Mark believes Warhorse Casino will bring more traffic to the area, and he’s hoping some of it stops at his golf course.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot of people to the area,” said Ordway. “It’s to generate more business for me I hope because people will see what we got here who haven’t ever been here.”

Mark says casino officials have purchased property close to his business to use for parking, he says he’s not worried about selling his family business, but he will listen to offers.

“Anything’s for sale for the proper amount excerpt my wife I can’t afford a divorce you know,” said Ordway.

Mark is hoping everything works out, he says if the casino is successful, his business will also be successful.

Marketing director for Warhorse Casino, Drew Niehaus says right now the casino does not have a true logo but casinos in Omaha, Lincoln, and South Sioux City will all wear the Warhorse name.

