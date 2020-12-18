Nebraska’s Culp named B1G Kicker of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska placekicker Connor Culp was officially named Big Ten Kicker of the Year on Thursday.

Culp, who transferred from LSU, went 13/15 on field goal attempts and hit a career-long 49-yard field goal in the Huskers’ win over Purdue.

It’s a breath of fresh air at a position that hasn’t had that type of consistency in recent years.

Culp was also named to the All Big Ten first team by coaches and by media.

A senior, Culp did not participate in senior day festivities prior to the Minnesota game on Saturday, which does not confirm but points to Culp returning to Lincoln in 2021.

Nebraska’s Connor Culp was named B1G Kicker of the Year in a season where he only missed two field goal attempts, and was able to get his stolen truck located through the power of twitter, although I don’t think that second part contributed to the recognition. Congrats! #Huskers — Rex Smith (@RexSmithTV) December 17, 2020

