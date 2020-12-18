Advertisement

Nebraska’s Culp named B1G Kicker of the Year

By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska placekicker Connor Culp was officially named Big Ten Kicker of the Year on Thursday.

Culp, who transferred from LSU, went 13/15 on field goal attempts and hit a career-long 49-yard field goal in the Huskers’ win over Purdue.

It’s a breath of fresh air at a position that hasn’t had that type of consistency in recent years.

Culp was also named to the All Big Ten first team by coaches and by media.

A senior, Culp did not participate in senior day festivities prior to the Minnesota game on Saturday, which does not confirm but points to Culp returning to Lincoln in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar manager awaits sentencing
Omaha bar manager sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, bookmaking
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: Nebraska not yet able to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities
“One laboratory kept a whole week of tests and reported them at one date,” says Dr. Adi Pour,...
Labs taking extra time to report positive COVID-19 cases to Douglas County Health Department

Latest News

Denzel Mahoney walks to the line after scoring and being fouled against St. John's in Queens,...
Creighton beats St. John’s for first BIG EAST win of season
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Dalano Banton #45 MBB vs Doane
Banton has triple double in big Husker win over Doane
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice recently reached 100 career wins.
Athlete of the Week: Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice
Creighton Basketball
Creighton to allow some fans to return to men’s basketball games