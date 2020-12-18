Nebraska Impact honoring COVID-19 lives lost through web submissions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Impact has created a way for families throughout the state to honor loved ones who have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

According to the website, more than 1,400 people have died of COVID-19 in the state of Nebraska.

The virtual memorial created by Nebraska Impact lists loved ones in alphabetical order and includes photos and stories of each individual.

