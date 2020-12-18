Advertisement

Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.(Submitted Photo/KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday after swallowing a battery back in November.

Reese suffered burns to her throat, esophagus, and vocal cords.

She was moved from UMC to the Texas Children’s in Houston, where she died Thursday morning.

Reese will be remembered as a “spunky, outgoing, and sassy 17-month-old.”

Her mother, Trista, is a hairstylist and her father, Chris, owns and operates Hamsmith Motor Company.

They set up a GoFundMe to help with travel and medical expenses that can be found here:

GOFUNDME: Pray for Reese

We’ll update this story with funeral and visitation arrangements once details are released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Toddler Suffers After Swallowing Button Battery

FACEBOOK: Pray for Reese

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar manager awaits sentencing
Omaha bar manager sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, bookmaking
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
U.S. Marshals said Thursday they were no longer looking for Benjamin Marley Manley, 36, aka...
Fugitive sought by Council Bluffs Police killed in New Mexico shootout
COVID-19 vaccine surprise: Omaha doctors discover more doses than expected
(MGN)
Thursday Dec. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 360 new cases, 15 deaths

Latest News

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, top congressional leaders get vaccines; Trump absent
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers reporters' questions during a news conference, Tuesday, May 26,...
Kansas governor ‘OK’ with 2nd round of shots; state economy slumps
A man walks past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument as sunrise...
Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument
Prisons have been coronavirus hot spots.
1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died