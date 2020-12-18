Advertisement

Kansas governor ‘OK’ with 2nd round of shots; state economy slumps

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers reporters' questions during a news conference, Tuesday, May 26,...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers reporters' questions during a news conference, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly is expressing little concern over a smaller-than-expected second shipment of a coronavirus vaccine for Kansas.

The governor added Friday that she expects the state’s plan for distributing shots in coming months to boost an economy that has slowed recently. Kelly said the reduction in the state’s second shipment of a vaccine made by Pfizer is “more of a smoothing process” by the federal government to make sure health care workers who received the first of two doses this week can get the second in January.

Optimism about the vaccine comes amid bad economic news for the state. Claims for unemployment benefits have jumped in recent weeks.

