Investigators: Emails to Dodge City, Kan., mayor who resigned not threats

On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her position.(City of Dodge City/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) - Investigators have concluded that angry emails about mask requirements that prompted a Kansas mayor to resign did not directly threaten her safety.

Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw resigned Tuesday.

City police, the city attorney and the Ford County prosecutor reviewed three emails sent to Warshaw. The Dodge City Daily Globe says the emails were written by a man in Kentucky who was upset the city didn’t implement a mask requirement sooner.

The mandate was imposed Nov. 16. Warshaw said Thursday that she is relieved with the finding, but that she has received verbal and other communications that she finds concerning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

