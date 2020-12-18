Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES AT 6:30 P.M.: Huskers look to close Big Ten schedule with a win at Rutgers

By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCATAWAY, N.J. (WOWT) - In what could be the final game of the 2020 season for Nebraska, the Huskers are in New Jersey to take on Rutgers on Friday night.

It’s a 6:30 kickoff and is the first game of the B1G’s week nine “Champions Week.”

When the game starts, follow along below as the 6 Sports team of Joe Nugent and Rex Smith live-tweet the action:

