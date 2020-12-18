Advertisement

Nebraska planning to give COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities next week

State expecting nearly 56,000 more doses of vaccine in coming weeks
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday morning that the state is preparing to begin vaccinating long-term care facilities, providing additional COVID-19 vaccines arrive as expected in the next couple weeks.

As part of Phase 1A of Nebraska’s vaccination plan, the state is planning to begin vaccinating long-term care facilities next week, Ricketts said, as long as additional doses arrive as expected. Nebraska is slated to receive an additional 11,900 Pfizer vaccines next week and another 11,900 the following week, he said, and will “bank them” for the pharmacy program that will begin vaccinating staff and residents at long-term care facilities the week of Dec. 28.

If the Moderna vaccine is approved Friday or Saturday as expected, Ricketts said Nebraska will receive 32,000 doses of that vaccine, which will be distributed to hospital clinics, health departments, and other long-term care facilities not part of pharmacy program.

Ricketts said 4,069 Nebraskans had been vaccinated this week, and he hoped to address long-term care facilities next week.

The governor said the turnaround time for results via Test Nebraska has been less than 24 hours over the last seven days. The state was reporting 602 hospitalizations, down from 987 about a month ago, he said.

Testing sites will close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, and will be closed Christmas Day, but will remain open New Year’s Day, Ricketts said. The lab will continue processing tests throughout the holidays, he said.

