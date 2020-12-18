Advertisement

Friday Dec. 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 512 new cases, 12 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 512 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 12 new deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 48,692. The previous week which ended Saturday saw a positivity rate of 28.1%, a decrease from 30.2% the previous week. Similarly, the county’s risk dial nudged down from 3.7 to 3.5, though remained in the red, or “severe,” category.

The number of deaths in Douglas County is now 435. Six men ranging in age from their 50s to 89 and six women ranging in age from their 70s to 80s have passed away.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy, with 318 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 72% rate with 93 beds available.

A total of 25,488 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

