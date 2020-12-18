David’s Evening Forecast - Another chill for Saturday, then warming next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer air finally moved into the area today, starting before sunrise this morning. Temperatures jumped above the freezing mark by 4am, and we’ve seen melting snow ever since. That early warmth allowed us to jump into the middle and even upper 40s this afternoon resulting in a lot of melting snow. Roads have been a little slushy at times as the snow melts, and that could result in some slick spots tonight as we refreeze. However that will be late tonight, as we remain above freezing through at least 10pm. Overnight lows will dip back into the mid and low 20s.

A northwest breeze will kick in overnight behind a cold front, and that will keep us a bit chillier for Saturday. Despite sunny skies, we will likely only see highs in the middle 30s. Southerly breezes return by Sunday, allowing us to warm back into the middle 40s. However clouds will be on the increase for Sunday. Some stronger northwest winds are expected by Monday, but we still continue that warming trend with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures soar to 20 degrees above average on Tuesday as high jump into the middle 50s!

Just as the warm air arrives, another cold blast is expected by the middle of next week. Gusty north winds will push in early Wednesday, resulting in falling temperatures during the morning. We likely only see an afternoon high around 30, with temperatures falling into the teens Wednesday night. Highs on Thursday only in the lower 20s. Some light snow showers are possible as the cold air arrives, but any accumulation appears to be extremely limited at this time. Temperatures try to rebound a little on Friday, climbing back into the middle 30s.

