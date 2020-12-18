Creighton beats St. John’s for first BIG EAST win of season

QUEENS, N.Y. (WOWT) - Coming off a win in its BIG EAST opener, the Creighton men’s basketball team beat St. John’s in a 94-76 decision on Thursday.

Damien Jefferson had a near-triple double for the Jays with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Jefferson has constantly been a player who makes all of the hustle plays and impacts the game for Creighton in multiple ways.

“The guy plays the right way. He doesn’t care who gets the credit. He just wants to win,” head coach Greg McDermott said.

Jefferson credited multiple conversations with McDermott over the years for his attitude on the floor.

He realized he doesn’t need to be the leading scorer every night like he was in high school.

An additional note: Duke transfer Alex O’Connell made his debut for Creighton against the Red Storm after all NCAA Division I transfer waivers were granted on Wednesday.

The Bluejays are staying on the east coast and will take on UConn on Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut.

The game tips at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.