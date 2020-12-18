Advertisement

Creighton beats St. John’s for first BIG EAST win of season

Denzel Mahoney walks to the line after scoring and being fouled against St. John's in Queens,...
Denzel Mahoney walks to the line after scoring and being fouled against St. John's in Queens, New York on Thursday night.(FS1)
By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENS, N.Y. (WOWT) - Coming off a win in its BIG EAST opener, the Creighton men’s basketball team beat St. John’s in a 94-76 decision on Thursday.

Damien Jefferson had a near-triple double for the Jays with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Jefferson has constantly been a player who makes all of the hustle plays and impacts the game for Creighton in multiple ways.

“The guy plays the right way. He doesn’t care who gets the credit. He just wants to win,” head coach Greg McDermott said.

Jefferson credited multiple conversations with McDermott over the years for his attitude on the floor.

He realized he doesn’t need to be the leading scorer every night like he was in high school.

An additional note: Duke transfer Alex O’Connell made his debut for Creighton against the Red Storm after all NCAA Division I transfer waivers were granted on Wednesday.

The Bluejays are staying on the east coast and will take on UConn on Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut.

The game tips at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar manager awaits sentencing
Omaha bar manager sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, bookmaking
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: Nebraska not yet able to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities
“One laboratory kept a whole week of tests and reported them at one date,” says Dr. Adi Pour,...
Labs taking extra time to report positive COVID-19 cases to Douglas County Health Department

Latest News

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Dalano Banton #45 MBB vs Doane
Banton has triple double in big Husker win over Doane
Nebraska's Connor Culp attempts a field goal against Northwestern.
Nebraska’s Culp named B1G Kicker of the Year
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice recently reached 100 career wins.
Athlete of the Week: Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice
Creighton Basketball
Creighton to allow some fans to return to men’s basketball games