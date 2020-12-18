Banton has triple double in big Husker win over Doane

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team won big over Doane by a final of 110-64 Thursday night.

This game wasn’t on the original schedule, but the Huskers picked up the matchup against the Tigers to avoid going 10 days without a game.

Teddy Allen led Big Red with 16 points and Dalano Banton had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Banton’s triple double is just the second in Nebraska basketball history.

The only other Nebraska triple double came from Cam Mack in a win over Purdue in 2019.

It just happened to also be the first Big Ten win in Fred Hoiberg’s Nebraska career.

The Huskers open Big Ten play at No. 12 Wisconsin next Tuesday night.

The game starts at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.