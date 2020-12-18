Athlete of the Week: Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Add another item to the long list of accomplishments in Bellevue East junior Garrett Grice’s wrestling career.

Grice just secured his 100th career win, a feat most high schoolers don’t hit until their senior year.

He did it on just his eighth match of his junior season.

“Growing up, I always saw people wearing their 100th win all over TV and all over Instagram accounts and stuff. So, it’s definitely awesome to be able to reach that mark for myself,” Grice said.

Naturally, Grice has multiple colleges calling about him coming to their school.

He won state in both his freshman and sophomore years and is on pace to break Nebraska’s all-time takedowns record.

“There’s no one in the state of Nebraska I’d take in a draft ahead of Garrett Grice, and that’s not just about the tremendous wrestling skill he has, but it’s also the character and the loyalty that he has,” Bellevue East head wrestling coach Todd Porter said. “He’s just one of the finest young people I’ve ever known in 39 years of being a coach and a teacher.”

Grice said he’d love to win state again and reach the takedowns record.

He’s putting in a lot of work and his coach sees it.

“He’s going to get right up there close to 200 wins by the time he’s done, and barring injury, for the next two years he’s probably as much as any kid in the state the guy that when you see him at your weight you think ‘Maybe I should go somewhere else,’” Porter said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.