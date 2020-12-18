Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice

By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Add another item to the long list of accomplishments in Bellevue East junior Garrett Grice’s wrestling career.

Grice just secured his 100th career win, a feat most high schoolers don’t hit until their senior year.

He did it on just his eighth match of his junior season.

“Growing up, I always saw people wearing their 100th win all over TV and all over Instagram accounts and stuff. So, it’s definitely awesome to be able to reach that mark for myself,” Grice said.

Naturally, Grice has multiple colleges calling about him coming to their school.

He won state in both his freshman and sophomore years and is on pace to break Nebraska’s all-time takedowns record.

“There’s no one in the state of Nebraska I’d take in a draft ahead of Garrett Grice, and that’s not just about the tremendous wrestling skill he has, but it’s also the character and the loyalty that he has,” Bellevue East head wrestling coach Todd Porter said. “He’s just one of the finest young people I’ve ever known in 39 years of being a coach and a teacher.”

Grice said he’d love to win state again and reach the takedowns record.

He’s putting in a lot of work and his coach sees it.

“He’s going to get right up there close to 200 wins by the time he’s done, and barring injury, for the next two years he’s probably as much as any kid in the state the guy that when you see him at your weight you think ‘Maybe I should go somewhere else,’” Porter said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar manager awaits sentencing
Omaha bar manager sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, bookmaking
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: Nebraska not yet able to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities
“One laboratory kept a whole week of tests and reported them at one date,” says Dr. Adi Pour,...
Labs taking extra time to report positive COVID-19 cases to Douglas County Health Department

Latest News

Creighton Basketball
Creighton to allow some fans to return to men’s basketball games
Northwestern Wildcats vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten football game at Ryan Field (Credit:...
Scott Frost and staff sign another top 25 class
Nebraska Cornhuskers inside linebacker Collin Miller #31 Football vs Minnesota
Collin Miller probably hanging up the cleats
Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved