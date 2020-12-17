USPS urges gift givers to get to the post office

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of us, you may have waited a little longer than you wanted to get get that holiday shopping started.

“This is my first purchase so I’m a little behind,” shopper Katy Gilmore said.

Gilmore has been busy finishing up exams so she’s rushing to the finish line.

“It just kind of felt like time was ticking,” Gilore laughed.

The count down is on, but there are a few things you can do to make sure you gift is beating Santa to the tree.

“Get to the post office, do it now, let’s go,” Mark Inglett, a strategic communication specialist for United States Postal Service encouraged.

Ground service won’t make it anymore but you do have until Friday to ship first class, priority mail needs to be out the door by Saturday. Priority express will be your last chance, it needs to be gone by the 23rd if you want it opened on Christmas.

“We’re asking everyone to get down there and get busy quick,” Inglett said.

The amount of online shopping this year on top of people shipping present opposed to giving them in person have mail offices bursting at the seams.

“I can assure you this it’s unprecedented it will be a historic year for us we’re looking at volumes we’ve never seen before,” Inglett said.

If you are sending a gift directly from a retailer you’ll have to rely on the estimated time of delivery they provide you.

“Rather than have it come to your house then mail it back out maybe think about just mailing it to them in the first place and you can get in luck that way,” Inglett said.

The holidays are what the post office trains for all year. USPS hired additional seasonal help in anticipation of an unusually hectic year. They’ll spend the next week and a half nonstop grinding to make sure your holiday is special.

And if you’re concerned about going into a post office yourself you can use contactless shipping with USPS.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.