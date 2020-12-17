Thursday Dec. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 360 new cases, 15 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 360 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 15 new deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 48,090. The 7-day average was 371. The previous week which ended Saturday saw a positivity rate of 28.1%, a decrease from 30.2% the previous week. Similarly, the county’s risk dial nudged down from 3.7 to 3.5, though remained in the red, or “severe,” category.

The number of deaths in Douglas County is now 423. Ten women ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s and five men between 40 and 80 have passed away.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy, with 318 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 72% rate with 93 beds available.

A total of 24,921 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

According to the release, during the last 14 days, schools in Douglas County have reported 299 cases among students and staff, with 98 of them staff and 201 in students. There are 460 students and staff in quarantine and 948 students and staff self-monitoring.

CHI Health Good Samaritan nurse, Sara Trampe, said it really felt special to be one of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. See her quote on why she felt it was important to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/rcmN2dvLGZ — CHI Health (@CHIhealth) December 17, 2020

Hosting a small celebration? Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations. Stay safer during the... Posted by CDC on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

