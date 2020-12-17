Scott Frost and staff sign another top 25 class

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a year where there was a lot working against Nebraska, it was business as usual for the staff signing another class that ranks inside the top 25 nationally. It could improve with time too, Avante Dickerson did not sign with Minnesota, it doesn’t mean he won’t but as of now, there is a potential opportunity for the Huskers.

Avante’s teammate on the state championship team at Westside Koby Bretz flourished this season after receiving an offer in August and committing days later. “I’m really excited about Koby Bretz, Koby is a kid we didn’t offer right away, watching him his senior year I thought he was as good as any football player or safety we looked at,” said Scott Frost.

This moment is a big one for Koby, he said, “I had to go through a lot personally just to be where I am at today, signing that paper and making everything official, a lot of weight off my shoulders, feels amazing to be part of Nebraska now.”

There’s a local flavor to this Huskers class, in part because of COVID-19, recruits nationally could not experience a game day, but also because there are very good high school players in the region. Thomas Fidone is as good as it gets at tight end.

“To be officially official is awesome, I’m excited to learn the playbook get down there and turn this thing around,” said Thomas, a four-star recruit.

The class also includes Teddy Prochazka from Elkhorn South, another four-star player at the top of this class. Teddy and Thomas are two of 13 players who plan to enroll early. The class also includes a dozen walk-on players, a great tradition Scott Frost is utilizing to build depth and find a starter or two. Ten of those 12 players are from Nebraska and five of the 19 who signed are from the state as well. Don’t forget Thomas, lives one deep pass from Nebraska too.

