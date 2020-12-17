Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Some light fog to start but the sunshine wins out!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We again have a little light fog in the area to start the day, this time more so on the Iowa side of the river. Watch for isolated slick spots until the sunshine can start to warm us up. Yes, sunshine returns today and should get the melting started. We’ll jump above freezing with a light and variable wind.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will increase tonight and should help keep overnight temps from dropping too far. We’ll likely start Friday in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees but it will be with clouds skies. Those clouds will fade into the afternoon and we’ll be able to warm into the 40s and melt more.

There is still a small chance of some spotty light snow overnight Friday but it will be long gone by Saturday morning with little impact to the roads.

More melting is likely this weekend with highs in the 30s Saturday and 40s Sunday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Next week looks to start very warm with highs in the 50s but a blast of colder air will set numbers back in to the 30s for highs for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the forecast here.

