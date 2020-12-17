Rural Kansas getting COVID-19 vaccine; 2nd round to be short

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Doses from Kansas’ first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine are arriving in rural Kansas for hospitals to administer to healthcare workers, though the state expects its second shipment to be smaller than anticipated.

The state health department said Thursday that Kansas received its first full shipment of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 23,750 people. Agency spokeswoman Ashley Jones-Wisner says federal authorities initially told Kansas that it would get a second vaccine shipment of 29,000 doses next week, but the state has since learned it will receive 17,750 doses. She did not elaborate.

