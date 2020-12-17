Omaha restaurants create local delivery service to employ workers, provide meals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local restaurant delivery co-op is working to deliver family-sized meals to those in need and at the same time help locally-owned restaurants during these hard times.

Many of us have seen the long lines at food pantries, people looking for help to feed their families, all of this need caught the attention of Clay Seaman.

“I’ve been helping people in Omaha for 20 years, people are hurting my community we gotta help,” said Seaman.

Clay Seaman is the general manager of Omaha LoCo, a locally owned third party delivery service. Clay went before the Douglas County commissars with an idea to help.

The idea, to help feed families in need and to help locally-owned restaurants keep their doors open.

The board of commissioners awarded Clay’s organization $500,000. Those dollars will be used for meal vouchers for people who need food.

“We’re going to be able to provide 7,000 vouchers a family meal of four or more that’s going to affect 28,000 plus folks in our area for food,” said Seaman.

Gladys Harrison owns Big Mamas Restaurant, one of forty restaurants involved in this effort. The vouchers will allow her to help those in need and also help her employees.

“Our restaurant is providing meals for people who are struggling and in turn, we’re getting paid for those meals that allows me to keep people working through Christmas, you know its holiday time and we’ve been slow the coronavirus has affected our bottom line,” said Harrison.

Clay says nonprofits who have been helping to feed families affected by the virus will distribute the vouchers.

“I’m just one piece of it. All these organizations that are out there helping people like Together Inc. and Heart Ministries and all that they are on the front lines” said Seaman.

This program will also provide jobs, Omaha LoCo is looking for drivers to help deliver those meals. Go to omahaloco.delivery if you would like to apply. Organizers hope to roll out the program sometime next week.

