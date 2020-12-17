Advertisement

Omaha man arrested for child enticement of 13-year-old girl

Omaha Police have revealed some details about the arrest of an Omaha man for child enticement.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have revealed some details about the arrest of an Omaha man for child enticement.

They are accusing 20-year-old Kevin Burkhardt of using social media to arrange a meeting with a 13-year old child.

According to court documents, in September, Burkhardt had been texting the 13-year-old girl and offered to pick her and a friend up for a ride in his car.

When Burkhardt reportedly went to meet the 13-year-old, the child’s father showed up instead of the girl.

The father demanded the suspect’s information and contacted the police.

In October, his bond was set at $50,000.

Police are investigating whether there were other similar incidents involving Burkhardt.

