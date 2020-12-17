Nebraska’s rural hospitals prepare for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - While the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out across the Omaha and Lincoln areas, rural hospitals eagerly await their turn.

“It can be scary at times especially not knowing what symptoms they are, if they’re positive or negative and if they are positive we’ve gotten some patients that are pretty sick,” said Danielle Jensen, a nurse at Nemaha County Hospital, noting the very sick patients have to be transferred to bigger hospitals to get the proper care.

“That is very scary, when you have a patient who is very sick having trouble breathing you try to move as quickly as you can and get them the help they need as soon as possible.”

They’re doing all doing their best to not only help their patients but also protect themselves; constantly taking on and off PPE, describing the soon-to-be arrival of the vaccine as “very exciting.”

And in these rural hospitals, they’re often playing a lot of roles.

“The staff that works in this area not only take care of the regular emergency room, they take all of our med-surge patients, and then they would also take care of COVID care area patients, and COVID inpatients,” said Susie VonBergen, chief operating officer of Nemaha County Hospital.

They don’t have much wiggle room, she said.

“It doesn’t take very many positive COVID patients, or COVID staff especially, to really make an impact on how we can care for our community. So we look forward to the vaccine with a lot of anticipation,” VonBergen said.

Nemaha County Hospital has been working for months alongside the Southeast District Health Department planning the vaccine rollout. The hospital has over 100 staff to get vaccinated, then they’ll be working to get others on the frontlines their shots, including EMS staff, clinic doctors, veterinarians, and dentists

“I can’t wait,” Jensen said. “It’s like the light at the end of the tunnel, knowing it’s just right at our fingertips.”

