Advertisement

Nebraska’s rural hospitals prepare for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

By Tara Campbell
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - While the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out across the Omaha and Lincoln areas, rural hospitals eagerly await their turn.

“It can be scary at times especially not knowing what symptoms they are, if they’re positive or negative and if they are positive we’ve gotten some patients that are pretty sick,” said Danielle Jensen, a nurse at Nemaha County Hospital, noting the very sick patients have to be transferred to bigger hospitals to get the proper care.

“That is very scary, when you have a patient who is very sick having trouble breathing you try to move as quickly as you can and get them the help they need as soon as possible.”

They’re doing all doing their best to not only help their patients but also protect themselves; constantly taking on and off PPE, describing the soon-to-be arrival of the vaccine as “very exciting.”

And in these rural hospitals, they’re often playing a lot of roles.

“The staff that works in this area not only take care of the regular emergency room, they take all of our med-surge patients, and then they would also take care of COVID care area patients, and COVID inpatients,” said Susie VonBergen, chief operating officer of Nemaha County Hospital.

They don’t have much wiggle room, she said.

“It doesn’t take very many positive COVID patients, or COVID staff especially, to really make an impact on how we can care for our community. So we look forward to the vaccine with a lot of anticipation,” VonBergen said.

Nemaha County Hospital has been working for months alongside the Southeast District Health Department planning the vaccine rollout. The hospital has over 100 staff to get vaccinated, then they’ll be working to get others on the frontlines their shots, including EMS staff, clinic doctors, veterinarians, and dentists

“I can’t wait,” Jensen said. “It’s like the light at the end of the tunnel, knowing it’s just right at our fingertips.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar manager awaits sentencing
Omaha bar manager sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, bookmaking
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: Nebraska not yet able to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities
“One laboratory kept a whole week of tests and reported them at one date,” says Dr. Adi Pour,...
Labs taking extra time to report positive COVID-19 cases to Douglas County Health Department
Omaha family looking to spread cheer to Regency Santa recovering from COVID-19

Latest News

A local restaurant delivery co-op is working to deliver family-sized meals to those in need and...
Restaurants helping families- 5PM
Children's Hospital staff receives vaccine- 5PM
Children's Hospital staff receives vaccine- 5PM
While the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out across the Omaha and Lincoln areas, rural hospitals...
Rural hospitals prepare for vaccine- 5PM
Gov. Laura Kelly said on Friday, once available, the COVID-19 would distributed, in through...
Rural Kansas getting COVID-19 vaccine; 2nd round to be short