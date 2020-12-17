NDCS reports 15 new COVID cases among staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Staff at prison facilities within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services continue to be plagued by COVID-19.

Late Wednesday, NDCS reported 15 new cases of the virus among employees at four different locations around the state, including the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, the Omaha Correctional Center, the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility.

Those workers are said to be self-isolating at home.

During the pandemic, 424 NDCS staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, with 97 currently quarantining with active cases of the virus.

