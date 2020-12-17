Metro businesses rank top in success amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the country, nearly a quarter of all small businesses are still closed because of the pandemic.

The Omaha Chamber of Commerce says the metro is doing better than most.

Monday marked one month since Jet Sports Bar opened and the owners here are proof of the numbers I’m about to show you - painting Omaha is doing okay.

After a month of business, Jet Sports Bar is doing better than anticipated.

“It was scary. Just not knowing what we were going to expect from the pandemic as far as support. But it’s actually been the opposite.”

Out of 52 major cities, Omaha ranks top for having the highest rate of small businesses open.

The closure rate at 13 percent is the lowest compared to the rest.

Owner Eric Austin and CEO Troy Hamilton don’t take that for granted.

”The Florence area welcomed us with open arms and it just seems like every day we run into new people that we haven’t seen before,” said Austin.

So, how has the big O stayed afloat as much of the country’s brick and mortars sink? We asked the experts at Opportunity Insights. they **analyzed** the data.

”It could be it just sort of missed some of the really hard hits in terms of closures and drops in revenue that hit places like the northeast or east coast.”

Their experts say the metro experienced the wave of COVID cases much later than other parts of the U.S. and the way leaders handled the pandemic in different parts of the country - played a major role.

”Being able to stay open has definitely helped us. Omaha...we’re a small town and I just think they want us to succeed,” said Austin.

An Opportunity Insight graph shows Omaha’s mall businesses were able to stay fairly steady during one of the worst economic downturns in its history.

”We’re very pragmatic culturally.”

Erica Wassinger leads the chamber’s start-up collaborative and says the economic culture here is unlike any other

”That problem-solving nature, especially in a pandemic, especially with sort of a recession at bay - really brings out the best in Nebraskans,” said Wassinger.

Hamilton says it’s that best that keeps him going in a time of uncertainty.

“To be able to provide that to the community, warms my heart,” said Hamilton.

