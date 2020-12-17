Local health officials waiting for phase 1 B plans to be announced in Iowa

Advertisement

“It has put us in a little bit of a difficult position because other states already doing all that,” says Matt Wyant, Planning and Development Director for Pottawattamie County Public Health.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Right now healthcare workers across Iowa are being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Then residents in long-term care facilities will roll up their sleeves.

But after they’re protected who will be next?

The short answer, local officials aren’t sure because Iowa hasn’t laid out a plan.

Matt Wyant is the planning and development director for Pottawattamie County Public Health.

He’s trying to get ready for the next round of vaccinations – but says right now it’s a guessing game as to which Iowans will be part of Phase 1 B.

“That’s why we stepped up and started doing some pre-planning. We went off the state of Nebraska and what they have out. We assume that will be taken under consideration in our area,” says Wyant.

Pottawattamie Public Health has already sent out questionnaires to three groups that could potentially be part of the next phase.

“From things we’ve heard on the federal level… our educators, people working in our food processing facilities as well as our law enforcement agencies just to ensure that we have a good count on a total number of employees and those willing to be vaccinated,” says Wyant.

Wyant estimates about 10-thousand people in those groups want a vaccine... based on the responses they’ve already received.

That could make it one of the largest phases.

The state has formed a committee of experts to come up with recommendations.

“When IDAC meets next week they will begin to focus their discussion on prioritization for phase 1 B,” says Kelly Garcia, Iowa dept. of Human Services Director.

State officials say those conversations will focus on people who perform an essential function.

But right now they are still finalizing who should be prioritized in phase 1 A.

So there are still a lot of unknowns.

“It is imperative on our side that they get these recommendations done and they lay out the different phases so that way we continue on with planning rather than trying to mitigate all the questions in the interim,” says Wyant.

Governor Reynolds says there’s no clear timeline when recommendations for phase 1 B will be released.

She says the vaccines for that phase will not be available for some time.

