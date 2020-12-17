Advertisement

Lincoln man arrested on drug charges while making pizza delivery

Lincoln Police arrested John Micheal Brown on multiple drug charges while Brown was delivering a pizza Wednesday night.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force had to finish a pizza delivery Wednesday night after arresting a delivery driver for possession of narcotics.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the driver, 39-year-old John Micheal Brown, was being investigated by the task force between November 23 and December 10, 2020.

Spilker said undercover investigators bought meth from Brown six times during that time frame. In total, investigators bought 62.6 grams of meth, paid for with $3,140 of drug task force funds. Spilker said officers at one point also bought Oxycodone pills from Brown.

On December 16, around 6 p.m., officers contacted Brown at the Super 8 motel as he was making a pizza delivery. Officers found 7.3 grams of meth, four alprazolam pills, 6.9 grams of marijuana, a scale and a pipe on Brown.

He was arrested on four counts of possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug, two counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver and deliver or manufacture with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Investigators involved finished his pizza delivery to the customer staying at the hotel.

