Iowa getting fewer vaccines, still relaxing restrictions

University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of the PFizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and it plans to begin vaccinations for its workers Monday.(Courtesy: UI Health Care)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - It’s unclear why Iowa will receive fewer doses of coronavirus vaccine than initially promised by the federal government.

But the state is moving ahead with plans to relax restrictions beginning Thursday even while reporting nearly 100 additional deaths.

The Iowa Department of Public Health released a statement Wednesday evening saying the state’s allocation would be reduced by up to 30%. The statement noted distributions were also being lowered to other states.

The agency didn’t explain why the allocation would be smaller, and state officials didn’t respond to a question Thursday about the matter.

Iowa reported an additional 97 deaths on Thursday as the state’s death toll increased to 3,451.

