Fugitive sought by Council Bluffs Police killed in New Mexico shootout

(WOWT) - A man wanted by the Council Bluffs Police Department was shot and killed Wednesday in New Mexico after he exchanged gunfire while fleeing from Border Patrol officers at an immigration checkpoint.

The U.S. Marshals office in Omaha reported Thursday that the Metro Fugitive Task Force was no longer looking for Benjamin Marley Manley, 36, aka Christopher Reeves, after a deadly pursuit unfolded, leaving a suspect dead in Truth or Consequences, N.M.

Earlier this month, U.S. Marshals in Nebraska and Iowa reported they were on the lookout for Manley, who had a history of shooting at police officers and was wanted for attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Thursday, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection office release confirmed that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents from El Paso had attempted to pull a suspect over near Las Cruces, N.M., at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, but he fled. Driving a silver Chevrolet Impala, the man fired multiple gunshots at agents who were in pursuit, and they returned fire, according to the release.

Wanted for murder in Iowa, the suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died. It wasn’t yet clear whether he was shot by agents or had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release states.

A woman who was in the car with him was taken into custody. No agents or bystanders were injured during the pursuit, the release states.

The incident remains under investigation.

