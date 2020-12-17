Advertisement

Federal sentencing awaits Omaha bar manager

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

A man who fully managed his grandmother’s bar is awaiting federal sentencing for using the bar as a front for drug trafficking and bookmaking operations.

Bar manager sentenced
Bar manager sentenced(wtok)

Brett Feder pleaded guilty in September to 12 counts in a plea agreement. The agreement proposes having him serve 151 months. However at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, the actual sentence was not posted because a clarification of the evidence had yet to be resolved.

Feder was arrested in May 2019. Court records indicate while he managed the bar he kept a stash of narcotics in the cellar under the J.D.’s Circle In at 31st and A Street and used his cell phone for an illegal sports betting operation.

Investigators said this may have explained how the bar was kept open when it was non-profitable between 2014 and 2018, except 2015 when it made a modest profit.

The documents say Feder distributed met, cocaine, marijuana and THC cartridges used in vaping devices.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI...
‘Feels like a win’: CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later
Thieves target southwest Omaha daycare vans
Nebraska Cornhuskers inside linebacker Collin Miller #31 Football vs Minnesota
Collin Miller probably hanging up the cleats

Latest News

USPS predicts historic mailing year
USPS predicts historic mailing year
USPS rushing to ship packages
USPS urges gift givers to get to the post office
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday Pfizer won’t be shipping its vaccine next week....
Vaccine doses still on track despite delay- 6:30PM
Expanded gambling - 6:30PM
Expanded gambling - 6:30PM