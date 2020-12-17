Federal sentencing awaits Omaha bar manager

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

A man who fully managed his grandmother’s bar is awaiting federal sentencing for using the bar as a front for drug trafficking and bookmaking operations.

Brett Feder pleaded guilty in September to 12 counts in a plea agreement. The agreement proposes having him serve 151 months. However at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, the actual sentence was not posted because a clarification of the evidence had yet to be resolved.

Feder was arrested in May 2019. Court records indicate while he managed the bar he kept a stash of narcotics in the cellar under the J.D.’s Circle In at 31st and A Street and used his cell phone for an illegal sports betting operation.

Investigators said this may have explained how the bar was kept open when it was non-profitable between 2014 and 2018, except 2015 when it made a modest profit.

The documents say Feder distributed met, cocaine, marijuana and THC cartridges used in vaping devices.

