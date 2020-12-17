Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - More melting expected Friday

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some morning clouds and patchy fog, sunshine finally made a return to the area this afternoon. Temperatures warmed above freezing for the first time since last week Friday night. However the snow on the ground still kept us chilly, with highs only in the middle 30s. Parts of Iowa remained stuck in the 20s thanks to stubborn low clouds and fog. The clear skies for the metro will be short lived as clouds begin to filter back into the area tonight. Temperatures will briefly drop back into the mid 20s this evening, but a steady south wind will actually help to warm us back up to around 30 by Friday morning.

Cloudy skies will return for Friday morning, but we should still see some afternoon sun. Depsite the clouds, a steady south to southwest wind will help to warm us up even more, with highs topping out in the low to mid 40s. That should result in even more melting across the area. However, a cold front will move through by evening, bringing gusty northwest winds into Saturday and a drop in temperatures. Highs only in the low 30s for Saturday.

The warming trend kicks back on on Sunday, with highs back into the 40s. Even warmer weather is expected Monday and Tuesday, with highs climbing into the mid or even upper 50s around the region! That likely takes care of whatever snow is left on the ground. Unfortunately the warmth likely doesn’t last through the week, with a cold blast arriving on Wednesday. Highs may only top out in the 20s on Thursday, trying to rebound back into the 40s for Christmas day.

