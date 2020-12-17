CUMC Bergan Mercy carries on Christmas tree tradition despite pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since March, the pandemic has put so many parts of our lives on hold. From celebrations to holiday parties, get-togethers no longer look the same. But in a hospital, it’s busier than ever.

That’s why some wondered if one tradition would survive. The Christmas trees are up here at CUMC Bergan Mercy Hospital, decorated as if 2020 is a regular year.

We know it’s not.

That’s why another type of tree that usually goes up this time of year was in jeopardy.

In a week where the delivery of these small vials of vaccine offer large amounts of hope --

Michaela Kanoski, CUMC Bergan Mercy, manager of volunteer & guest services said, “This year it means something different.”

Parts of CUMC Bergan Mercy hospital took on the look of a grocery store.

Since March, COVID cases have buried the staff ever challenging the notion of free time. Some wondered, would a 16-year-old Christmas tradition make it to 17?

Michaela Kanoski said, “The biggest conversation we had is how do we pull this off? How do we find the time and energy to do it.”

They did. From doctors to nurses, volunteers and support staff, even holiday characters, donated record-setting amounts of cash and food.

The 17th year, even during a pandemic, will be remembered for the right reasons.

Andrea Hunter, director of security services said, “The need is worse than it’s ever been. We’re partnered with Sienna Francis for all this time. We know this food drive feeds the folks for 9-months out of the year. What would they do if we didn’t pull together and make it happen this year.”

While a tree of canned goods leaves a bit to the imagination, the white lights to honor health care heroes fancy it up. The same goes for the angel on top.

“It’s made of ribbon and fabric -- and mayo. A mayonnaise jar.”

A reminder that sometimes you have to go with the flow, figuring out a way to make things work. There’s definitely no shortage of that in 2020.

Michaela Kanoski said, “We’ve learned anything this year -- our people need us. Our community needs us. This is an annual event people dug a little deeper for.”

These record-setting amounts of cash from employees, $30,000, will be converted to food. All told -- Siena Francis will be presented with more than 70,000 pounds of food tomorrow.

