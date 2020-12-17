Creighton to allow some fans to return to men’s basketball games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University announced Thursday that fans will again be allowed to attend men’s basketball games — up to 10% capacity — starting with Wednesday’s game against Xavier.

According to a news release from the university, the plan to return Bluejay fans to the CHI Health Center arena was approved by the Douglas County Health Department and the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.

Limited tickets will be rotated on a game-by-game basis to season-ticket holders using the CU Priority Seating Point System, the release states, and only select seats and some suites will be available for use.

Health and safety protocols will still be in place: All fans will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing in and around the arena, the CU release states.

Additional protocols that will be implemented:

Fans will be subject to temperature checks at all venue entrances, and anyone registering 99.9 degrees or higher will be denied admission.

All seats will be reserved, and all tickets will be digital and scanned with limited employee-to-fan contact. Fans will be required to sit in their assigned locations to aid contact-tracing requirements as needed.

MECA’s clear-bag policy will be in effect, and staff will check bags upon entry.

Fans will be expected to limit their movement in and around CHI Health Center to reduce congestion.

Concession stands will not accept cash; debit and credit cards as well as NFC mobile payments will be accepted.

Fans will be required to consume food and drink only in their seats, at which time fans can remove their masks. Masks may only be removed when actively eating or drinking, and fans must refrain from cheering while unmasked.

Spectators will not be allowed on the playing floor, courtside, or at event-level in any way at any time.

Fans are expected to practice physical distancing when exiting the arena.

