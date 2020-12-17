Children’s Hospital CEO reveals plans, goals as she celebrates her 100th day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today marks 100 days since the new CEO and President of the Children’s Hospital started her new role. Chanda Chacon reveals her plans for the hospital’s future and how she hopes to change the healthcare for children of the entire region.

The rooms are bare, and the hallways are still under construction. The Hubbard Center for Children will house different intensive care units, a cardiac center, and an oncology floor.

As for the organization’s new CEO, Chanda Chacon, the foundation she wants this to be built on is excellence.

“We can’t just be good because if it’s your child showing up, you’d want someone who’s excellent,” said Chacon.

Chanda was brought on as president of the hospital in September about a year before the new center opens.

“You can get a great outcome by staying here.”

Prior to making Omaha home, Chanda worked at a children’s hospital in Arkansas then at Texas Children’s Hospital for more than a decade. And for her- the work she does is personal.

“I had a really terrible experience in healthcare as a child,” said Chacon.

It has been more than three decades since she was in a car crash and was shuttled around the medical system for a couple of years without ever going to a children’s hospital.

“You can talk to my mom today and it is over 30 years ago that I had a spinal fusion you would think she had a child at a hospital right now,” said Chacon.

It’s now her mission to make sure no other family has to go through that.

“My job and our job at children’s hospital is to make sure the memories we give families create a different experience for them in the healthcare environment,” said Chacon.

When asked what her leadership style is like, it’s those memories that shaped her.

“I ground my leadership style on being accountable and appropriately authentic with the team.”

While she says children haven’t been seriously impacted by coronavirus, they have units at the hospital that are staffed and trained if needed.

Moving forward, it’s the people that drive her, motivate her, and keep her ready to tackle challenges with her team in the future.

“I’m really here to help lead Childrens to write the next chapter of the book.”

One of the biggest focuses right now is on the Hubbard Center that is set to open in the fall of 2021.

Chanda says it’s going to be more efficient and provide access to services that are unique to Children’s Hospital- with the depths of the programs and research being done on health care.

