Wednesday Dec. 16 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 533 new cases, 3 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 533 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three new deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 47,730. The previous week which ended Saturday saw a positivity rate of 28.1%, a decrease from 30.2% the previous week. Similarly, the county’s risk dial nudged down from 3.7 to 3.5, though remained in the red, or “severe,” category.

The number of deaths in Douglas County is now 408. Three men between 70 and 80 years old have passed away.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy, with 391 beds available.

A total of 24,336 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

