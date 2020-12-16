Victims of mail theft remind neighbors to be cautious during holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Due to the pandemic, there will be less gift-giving in person this holiday season. While many of us will ship presents, others may just send a greeting card with something special inside.

Not long after putting a bill payment in his curbside mailbox Jimmy Allen spotted someone picking it up… but not the mailman.

Jimmy Allen said, “And she took that envelope right out of there and off she went.”

Hitting rewind on their Ring camera, the Allens have video of an SUV waiting on a passing car then the driver cautiously pulls over to their mailbox.

“I mean in broad daylight.”

It takes the thief just five seconds to grab the envelope and drive off with the Allen’s yard service bill.

“Got kind of bad that we already deal with porch pirates and we have our Ring camera and our Cox camera and now we got to worry about our mailbox,” said Allen.

Surprisingly, the bill payment envelope made it to the destination but without the check inside.

The Allen’s say the theft should be a red flag for anyone who pays a bill or maybe plans to send a Christmas card with a gift card or even a check inside from their own mailbox.

The Allens know of three similar thefts in their own neighborhood.

“One said she was mailing a doctor’s bill, and someone had what she said washed the check and cashed at JC penny for $600,” said Allen.

Jimmy still likes the convenience of mailing without leaving home but when resending the stolen bill payment, he waited for the postal carrier this time.

“Waited for her to come down the street and handed it right to her. She handed me my stuff and off she went, I didn’t have to mess with the mailbox whatsoever,” said Allen. “No, no more leaving the red flag up.”

Victims of mail theft should report it immediately to postal inspectors. The sooner they get on a case the better chances they have of catching suspects. Call 1-877-876-2455.

