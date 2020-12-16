Vaccine shipments see delays, doctors say no need to worry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The governor announced Pfizer won’t be shipping its vaccine next week. That reduces the total number of doses expected to arrive this month in Nebraska by 22,000. So, should there be a concern?

The drop in doses we’re told shouldn’t impact the general plans especially since more vaccines should be ready soon.

I’m here at Omaha Fire Headquarters where the health department is working on a plan to vaccine Omaha firefighters first -- more than 600 of them.

Omaha Police won’t be a part of the first round of shots.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Fire and Rescue posted this photo on its Twitter account this afternoon. It reads: “EMT’s and paramedics received our first round of COVID-19 vaccinations today.”

Up to now, we’ve only seen doctors and nurses getting the shots this week, now those who are often seeing possible COVID patients before they get to an emergency room are getting the first of two doses.

The governor’s team expected 104,000 doses for December, but now that’s dropped to 82,000 doses. And none from Pfizer next week.

We wondered if hospitals were instructed to go through all the current doses and not save any for the second dose – what’s often referred to as the booster, will this be a problem?

Cole Mazurek with CHI Health said, “The direction we received from the federal government and the state is that all the doses we’ve received are first doses -- and that the government is holding in reserve an equal number of vaccine doses to administer the 2nd dose.”

The second dose is scheduled to be given 21-days later.

Hospitals and the state and federal governments are earmarking which doses are first doses and which ones are second.

Moderna’s vaccine with similar safety and effectiveness as Pfizer’s could be approved by Friday with shipments expected next week.

Today in a conference call, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar said U.S. officials are working with Pfizer to help maximize production capacity. It seems Pfizer is facing some challenges in the supply chain.

