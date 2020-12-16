Advertisement

Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry

In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Ryan Foley
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY (AP) - Tyson Foods says it has fired seven top managers at its largest pork plant after an independent investigation into allegations that they bet on how many workers would test positive for the coronavirus.

The company said the investigation led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder revealed troubling behavior that resulted in the firings at the plant in Waterloo, Iowa.

Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks says the “behavior exhibited by these individuals does not represent the Tyson core values, which is why we took immediate and appropriate action.” Banks traveled to the Waterloo plant on Wednesday to discuss the actions with employees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI...
‘Feels like a win’: CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later
Thieves target southwest Omaha daycare vans
Nebraska Cornhuskers inside linebacker Collin Miller #31 Football vs Minnesota
Collin Miller probably hanging up the cleats

Latest News

Residents in nursing homes and care facilities across the Omaha-metro are getting an extra...
Letters of love to boost spirits- 4PM
Kansas reports COVID-19 death surge amid distribution of first vaccine shots
As the winter season settles in, the Red Cross typically finds itself in need of help. Here at...
Blood donations needed- 4PM
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
Key Iowa vaccine panel will keep meetings closed to public