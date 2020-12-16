Some Omaha residents still waiting for trash service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You wouldn’t think there are people who have get my garbage picked up on their Christmas list, but some people in Omaha are still dealing with what they are calling poor service from the city new garbage hauler.

Trash day in this neighborhood is tomorrow but people who live around 43rd and Erskine are wondering if the trucks will even show up.

“So, they were supposed to be here last Thursday to pick it up, we thought maybe they were going to come on Friday, they still haven’t and we’re still waiting,” said George Turner.

George Turner says his neighborhood has been waiting for about two weeks to get their garbage picked up.

“It’s frustrating you can see our trash cans full, my neighbor’s trash cans are full, and we have trash that needs to be picked up we’ve got trash bags that need to go with that trash,” said Turner.

All this trash has George thinking about the old trash days.

“The old service was pretty consistent they came on time, only time they didn’t come on the typical Thursdays was when there was a holiday, then they came and picked it up on Friday,” said Turner.

George has called the hotline to ask for help, but all he hears is music.

“When I called, they said that they have higher than normal call volume and I’ve just been on hold, I’m actually on hold with them right now,” said Turner.

When we left George, he had been on hold for about a half-hour, and garbage in his neighborhood is still waiting to be picked up.

We did talk to Omaha City Officials today, they tell us the number of complaints is down and they’re making progress. City officials say they hope to have everyone caught up before Christmas.

