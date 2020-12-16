Safety measures in place for Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the winter season settles in, the Red Cross typically finds itself in need of help. Here at 6 News, we’re teaming up with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska to support the Red Cross “We Give Blood” holiday blood drive.

The holiday season is typically hard on blood donations. Josh Murray with the Red Cross says this time of year more people are traveling, have busier schedules, or are wary to venture outdoors.

The nation’s blood supply looks okay right now, but the need for donations is constant.

“We could be alright now, but it has a shelf life, so that doesn’t mean we’ll be alright in 2 weeks or 3 weeks,” said Murray.

On top of the dip in donations he says the Coronavirus has amplified the need for blood donations this year. A lot of blood drives had to be canceled at schools, churches, and businesses -places that typically host them - because the pandemic closed their doors.

“The FDA, CDC, have all said blood drives need to continue. They are safe, they are essential, it’s critical that they continue and people continue to give,” said Murray.

And with such a large, ongoing need, the Red Cross is hoping you’ll take part in the “We Give Blood” holiday blood drive Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

Josh Murray says the Red Cross already has strong safety measures in place, but those efforts have been stepped up since the pandemic took hold.

Here’s what you can expect when you go to donate blood:

Everyone in the building will be wearing masks - that includes donors, staff, and volunteers. Everyone will have their temperatures taken before they go inside the building. Social distancing measures will be enforced in waiting rooms, health history booths and for the donor beds. Hand sanitizer will be provided for use before the drive and throughout the donation process. All disinfecting efforts will be stepped up. Staff and volunteers will change gloves more frequently. Interaction with staff will be as limited as possible.

Overall safety is critical to the process.

“We want people to keep coming and giving blood -we need that to happen - and for part of that to happen we need to make sure we have a safe environment for that to take place.”

The Red Cross is also testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

To make an appointment for the holiday blood drive, you can head to the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The blood drive is Monday Dec. 21 at the Ralston Arena from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the Holiday Inn and Suites in Council Bluffs from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It will continue Tuesday, Dec. 22 at The Relevant Center Theatre in Elkhorn from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Bellevue Knights Event Center from noon until 6 p.m.