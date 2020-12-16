Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Light fog, stubborn clouds and cold weather Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light fog and low clouds are out there to start the day and with the low sun angle this time of year, they’ll be very tough to get rid of once again. Highs will warm into the mid 20s but that’s about it. There may be a little late day sunshine but it won’t be enough to help us.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Sunshine returns Thursday and that should allow to warm a bit more and start the melting. Highs in the mid 30s will be enough to chip away at some of the snow. More clouds will move in Friday but I still expect lower 40s for highs, keeping the melting going into the weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Keep an eye on a small chance of a brief bout of snow overnight Friday night. It would be a half inch or less if you see any at all and the falling snow will be long gone by Saturday morning. More melting is likely over the weekend and heading into the early part of Christmas week. Check out the full Christmas week forecast here.

