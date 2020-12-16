Renovations at former 11-Worth Cafe making way for food pantry expansion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the area’s busiest food pantries is closing in on a big expansion, renovating the former 11-Worth Cafe building to keep up with the pandemic-sized demand.

Together Inc. is moving a bunch of its offices over the building, so they can expand their food pantry just down the street.

“So the plan is to double the size of our pantry,” said Stephanie Strode, the food pantry operations manager there.

It’s an effort to keep up with record-breaking numbers of people going through their drive-thru pantry amid the pandemic.

“We serve roughly three cars a minute, that’s the average. So it’s tough; it’s cold,” Strode said.

First battling the summer’s heat, and now winter.

“There have been a couple days we’ve had to close due to the cold, but that’s not just for the safety of the staff it’s for the safety of the individuals who are waiting in line on food,” Strode said.

Tanesha Lisenby has been on the frontlines dolling out food since March.

“It’s overwhelming, but I like it because I like to help the people who need it,” Lisenby said.

Jeff Mauck was waiting in line to pick up food for his family.

“I just got laid off, and hopefully I can get back to work again and stuff like that,” he said.

Together Inc. is expecting to help even more people when the new pantry opens Jan. 4. They’re not only expanding their space, but their hours, too.

“We expect that when we open the doors, we are going to see a rush and we want to be able to serve them all,” Strode said.

