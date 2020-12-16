Open Door Mission waits for vaccine, prepares for drive-thru toy drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As homeless shelters across the metro wait their turn for the COVID vaccine, the push is on to continue serving those in need through this holiday season.

The Open Door Mission needs more than 900 doses of the COVID vaccine for its guests and nearly 650 for staff and volunteers.

“Right now, due to having been in the red zone recently, guests in our Lydia House are eating in their rooms because congregated meals are not good,” said Amy Harvey, Community Relations Director at the Open Door Mission.

They’re still a ways down on the state’s distribution list sitting in the third tier along with other vulnerable populations

“It’s going to be so great, you know people aren’t living with us because they’re really, really healthy, you know they’re living with us because there are issues going on, and for a lot of them it’s combined things going on, but medical issues are huge,” said Harvey referring to when the vaccine is available to them.

And while they wait, they work not only to keep COVID at bay but also to make some changes this holiday season. This year for their annual toy shop, they’ll be hosting a drive-thru to encourage social distancing.

And they could use some help.

“We’re really short on barbies and we really would desire some ethnic barbies. We’re short on basketballs and sports balls, we’re looking for games, and some puzzles as well as coloring books, or any books.”

Hoping still to shine some light on some pretty dark times.

“We’ve got a need for some of our single men to be adopted for Christmas yet, so we’re hoping people jump in and just provide for them. We think that about 59 or 60 guys could be filled, then they’ll know they’re cared for at Christmas as well,” said Harvey.

Open door Mission’s Project Santa Drive-Thru is happening this Saturday morning.

If you’d like to make a donation, toys can be dropped off at any of their outreach centers. You can find those locations on their website.

