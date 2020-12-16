Advertisement

Omaha family looking to spread cheer to Regency Santa recovering from COVID-19

(WHSV)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is hoping to gather a little holiday spirit in the form of letters for a popular Omaha Santa Clause who is recovering from COVID-19.

Lynn Hendrix, also known as Santa to the Regency Mall, is now residing at the Papillion Manor. He recently lost his wife to cancer and was just released from the hospital himself after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Okay! I need help. I'm feeling a little emotional as 2020 comes to an end. The regular Santa from Regency, they guy that...

Posted by Benna Tomasello on Monday, December 14, 2020

A Facebook post from an Omaha woman is hoping to bring him some extra cheer this holiday season.

If you want to send this popular community Santa a letter, write to him at Papillion Manor, Attn: The Real Santa - Lynn Hendrix, 610 S. Polk St., Papillion, NE 68046.

Papillion Manor said they will make sure he gets the letters. According to the post, he keeps them all.

