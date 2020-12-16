Advertisement

Nor’easter pummeling New England and the Mid-Atlantic with heavy snow, wind, and freezing rain

Precipitation began Wednesday morning and will last for some through Thursday afternoon
A look at precipitation midday Wednesday
A look at precipitation midday Wednesday(wowt)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong winter storm is taking aim at New England and the Mid-Atlantic this week. Winter weather alerts stretch from North Carolina to Maine, with the swath of greatest snowfall lining up through Pennsylvania, into southern New York and northern New Jersey.

Winter weather alerts stretch from North Carolina to Maine
Winter weather alerts stretch from North Carolina to Maine(WOWT)

Here over a foot of snow is LIKELY. Just take a look at the graphic below! Where you see the orange and red contours, these areas have at least a 75% chance of seeing MORE than 12″ of snow over the next 48 hours… Up to two feet of snow possible!

More than a foot of snow likely in the orange and red contours!
More than a foot of snow likely in the orange and red contours!(WOWT)

Nor’easters are able to drop so much snow due to their source of moisture – the Atlantic Ocean! The warmer water continues to pump moisture into the storm, allowing for the impressive snowfall rates and totals. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected with this storm.

Precipitation began surging north Wednesday morning, running into the cold air from the north. At the southern edge of this system, ice is a concern. Up to a quarter inch of ice is possible from western North Carolina, up through portions of Virginia and West Virginia.

In addition to the heavy snow and ice, strong winds are likely – especially along the coast. Gusts up to 55 mph are possible!

Major winter storm impacts likely
Major winter storm impacts likely(WOWT)

Major impacts are expected from this strong winter storm, including power outages, travel delays, and possibly more disruptions for holiday shipments. The snow will be finished falling far before the Husker game at Rutgers on Friday, but of course, it will be chilly behind the system.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI...
‘Feels like a win’: CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later
Thieves target southwest Omaha daycare vans
(MGN)
Tuesday Dec. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 128 new cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Tuesday, December 15th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Update
Hour by hour forecast Wednesday
David’s Evening Forecast - Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures stick around Wednesday
Rusty's Morning Forecast