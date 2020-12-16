Labs taking extra time to report positive COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today the Douglas County Department of Health announced 533 new cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday that number was 128.

So why is the number so drastically different within 24 hours?

“One laboratory kept a whole week of tests and reported them at one date,” says Dr. Adi Pour, Douglas County Health Director.

Dr. Adi pour says the Douglas County Health Department is sometimes seeing a large difference in positive cases day by day.

“It was a dump of cases that came into the health department,” says Dr. Pour.

That’s because some labs gathered all their positive results over a number of days and then reported them to the health dept.

Because of that Dr. Pour says it’s important to look beyond the daily numbers to get an idea of how the county is trending when it comes to positive COVID-19 cases.

“What is the seven-day average? Where are our seven-day averages per hundred thousand and we are today at 72 per 100,000 so that is all a good trend,” says Dr. Pour.

Dr. Pour says our positive cases are trending down overall but she is noticing a change in the community’s testing habits and that is playing a small role in the decline of cases.

“We are seeing that testing is not probably at the forefront anymore and really want to encourage people. Testing is really a good thing,” says Dr. Pour.

She says with Hanukkah already here and Christmas a little over a week away…

It’s important to get tested if you are going to a gathering so we can slow community spread and avoid another spike in cases.

“It provides you that information you need to make the right decision,” says Dr. Pour.

Dr. Pour says she is fearful of another spike after the holidays wrap up but she says she is hopeful the Omaha metro community will step up to do the right thing.

