Kansas reports COVID-19 death surge amid distribution of first vaccine shots

(MGN)
By John Hanna
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - COVID-19 deaths have surged in Kansas in the past week and nearly every part of the state has lost people to the disease caused by the coronavirus, health statistics show.

Kansas averaged a record 45 new reported COVID-19 deaths per day for the seven days that ended Wednesday, according to state Department of Health and Environment data.

The department reported 144 new deaths since Monday, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,253.

Like other states, Kansas received its first shipment of a vaccine made by Pfizer on Monday and began getting it to health care workers, prison workers and nursing home staff and residents.

